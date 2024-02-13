Théâtre « Merci de votre compréhension » Le Rayon vert Saint-Valery-en-Caux, 13 février 2024, Saint-Valery-en-Caux.

Saint-Valery-en-Caux,Seine-Maritime

Entre deux sessions de travail à la chaîne dans la maison hantée du Parc Astérix, une araignée pleine d’ambition vient nous présenter son futur solo : un mélange de stand-up, de concert et de comédie musicale. Au centre de sa toile géométrique, l’araignée traverse une crise existentielle. Quel chemin emprunter pour tisser la toile parfaite ? Quelle trace va-t-elle laisser dans le monde ? Qui parle ? L’araignée ou la femme qui a disparu sous le costume ?

Ce spectacle est accueilli dans le cadre du Festival En Attendant L’Éclaircies

En Attendant L’Éclaircies, c’est le rendez-vous de la jeune création théâtrale en Normandie ! Pour cette édition 2023, cinq structures s’unissent pour accompagner deux compagnies dites « émergentes » et donner de la visibilité à leurs premiers gestes de création. Un festival enthousiaste et engagé !

DURÉE 1H

TARIFS C : 6 à 11€

12 ans +

A 20h au Rayon vert.

2024-02-13 20:00:00 fin : 2024-02-13 . .

Le Rayon vert Rue de la Grâce de Dieu

Saint-Valery-en-Caux 76460 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Between two sessions of assembly-line work in the Parc Astérix haunted house, an ambitious spider comes to present his future solo show: a mix of stand-up, concert and musical comedy. At the center of his geometric web, the spider is going through an existential crisis. What path should she take to weave the perfect web? What trace will she leave in the world? Who is speaking? The spider or the woman who disappeared under the costume?

This show is part of the Festival En Attendant L’Éclaircies

En Attendant L’Éclaircies is Normandy?s premier event for young theatrical talent! For this 2023 edition, five organizations have joined forces to support two « emerging » companies and give visibility to their first creative acts. An enthusiastic and committed festival!

DURATION 1H

RATES C: 6 to 11?

12+ years

8pm at Le Rayon vert

Entre dos sesiones de trabajo en cadena en la casa encantada del Parc Astérix, una ambiciosa araña viene a presentar su futuro espectáculo en solitario: una mezcla de stand-up, concierto y comedia musical. En el centro de su geométrica tela, la araña atraviesa una crisis existencial. ¿Qué camino debe tomar para tejer la tela perfecta? ¿Qué huella dejará en el mundo? ¿Quién habla? ¿La araña o la mujer que desapareció bajo el disfraz?

Este espectáculo forma parte del Festival En Attendant L’Éclaircies

En Attendant L’Éclaircies es el lugar de encuentro de los jóvenes creadores de Normandía Para esta edición 2023, cinco organizaciones unen sus fuerzas para apoyar a dos compañías llamadas « emergentes » y dar visibilidad a sus primeros actos de creación. ¡Un festival entusiasta y comprometido!

DURACIÓN 1H

TARIFAS C: de 6 a 11?

12+ años

20 h en el Rayon vert

Zwischen zwei Fließbandarbeitssitzungen im Geisterhaus des Parc Astérix kommt eine ehrgeizige Spinne, um uns ihr zukünftiges Solo vorzustellen: eine Mischung aus Stand-up, Konzert und Musical. In der Mitte ihres geometrischen Netzes befindet sich die Spinne in einer existenziellen Krise. Welchen Weg soll sie einschlagen, um das perfekte Netz zu weben? Welche Spuren wird sie in der Welt hinterlassen? Wer spricht? Die Spinne oder die Frau, die unter dem Kostüm verschwunden ist?

Dieses Stück wird im Rahmen des Festivals En Attendant L’Éclaircies aufgeführt

En Attendant L’Éclaircies ist der Treffpunkt für junges Theaterschaffen in der Normandie! Für die Ausgabe 2023 schließen sich fünf Strukturen zusammen, um zwei sogenannte « aufstrebende » Theatergruppen zu begleiten und ihren ersten kreativen Schritten Sichtbarkeit zu verleihen. Ein enthusiastisches und engagiertes Festival!

DAUER 1 STD

PREISE C: 6 bis 11?

12 Jahre +

Um 20 Uhr im Rayon vert

