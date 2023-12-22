Steff Tej & EJECTES Le Rallumeur d’étoiles Martigues, 22 décembre 2023 20:00, Martigues.

Steff Tej & EJECTES Vendredi 22 décembre, 21h00 Le Rallumeur d’étoiles Prix libre

Plus de 2500 concerts dans plus de 20 pays à travers la planète, et 17 albums sortis depuis leurs premiers pas.

Bilan de Steff Tej & EJECTES. Travailleurs forcenés ayant acquis une maitrise forte de la scène et du studio grâce à une expérience hors du commun, le combo limousin, doyen de la scène reggae rock, offre des compositions originales à la croisée de la musique jamaïcaine et du rock anglo saxon portant des textes incisifs, drôles et intelligents, composé dans la langue de Molière.

Si l’énergie est le fer de lance du groupe, il est aussi considéré par H.M. (rock n folk) comme : « un des meilleurs exemples de la transposition réussie du reggae en français »

L’arrivée de la compilation « since 88 vol 2 » qui vient de sortir chez « l’autre distribution » ramène le groupe est son ‘rude rock n reggae’ sur le devant de la scène !!!!!!!!!!!

Entrée à prix libre et conscient

Adhésion à l’association Le Rallumeur d’Étoiles obligatoire et à prix libre.

