LE MOIS DU DOC Le Quartz Saint-Chély-d’Apcher
LE MOIS DU DOC Le Quartz Saint-Chély-d’Apcher, 9 novembre 2023, Saint-Chély-d'Apcher.
Saint-Chély-d’Apcher,Lozère
Le mois du Doc s’arrête au Quartz à Saint-Chély d’Apcher le jeudi 09 novembre avec deux projections :
– 9h30 : Aïlo de Guillaume Maidatchevsky.
2018 – 86 min – Gaumont – France, Finlande – VF-Dès 6 ans.
Aïlo : une odyssée en Laponie raconte le comba….
2023-11-09 fin : 2023-11-09 . EUR.
Le Quartz
Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 48200 Lozère Occitanie
Le Mois du Doc stops at Le Quartz in Saint-Chély d’Apcher on Thursday, November 09, with two screenings:
– 9:30 am: Aïlo by Guillaume Maidatchevsky.
2018 ? 86 min ? Gaumont ? France, Finland – VF-Age 6.
Aïlo : une odyssée en Laponie tells the story of a…
Le Mois du Doc hace escala en Le Quartz de Saint-Chély d’Apcher el jueves 9 de noviembre con dos proyecciones:
– 9.30 h: Aïlo de Guillaume Maidatchevsky.
2018 ? 86 min ? Gaumont ? Francia, Finlandia – VF-Desde hace 6 años.
Aïlo: una odisea en Laponia cuenta la historia de la…
Der Doc-Monat macht am Donnerstag, den 09. November im Quartz in Saint-Chély d’Apcher mit zwei Filmvorführungen Halt:
– 9:30 Uhr: Aïlo von Guillaume Maidatchevsky.
2018 ? 86 min ? Gaumont ? Frankreich, Finnland – VF-Ab 6 Jahren.
Aïlo: Eine Odyssee in Lappland erzählt vom Kampf…
