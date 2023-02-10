LE PUITS THEATRE DE RUNGIS – ARC-EN-CIEL RUNGIS
Un spectacle à la date du 2023-02-10 20:30. Tarif : 20.0 euros.
LE THEATRE DE RUNGIS (L-R-21-1457) PRESENTE : ce spectacle. Cie Jupon Dans ce spectacle de cirque éminemment théâtralisé, l’émotion naît de l’authenticité et de la vérité que porte les interprètes.
THEATRE DE RUNGIS – ARC-EN-CIEL RUNGIS 1, PLACE DU GAL-DE-GAULLE Val-de-Marne
