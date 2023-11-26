LES JAZZ BICRAVERS LE PUITS DE JOUR Lauzerte, 26 novembre 2023, Lauzerte.

LES JAZZ BICRAVERS Dimanche 26 novembre, 19h30 LE PUITS DE JOUR

Un bond dans le temps, du Paris des années folles, jusqu’en Nouvelle-Orléans, en passant par l’Europe de l’Est, les Jazz Bicravers, tels les fils du vent, font virevolter sur leurs instruments les échos d’un passé qui nous semble familier.

À bord de leur roulotte, les riffs de Django Reinhardt, Angelo Debarre ou encore Biréli Lagrène résonnent dans la nuit, au martèlement des guitares!

Facebook

Instagram

Soundcloud

Vidéo

LE PUITS DE JOUR 16 place des Cornières, 82110 Lauzerte Lauzerte 82110 Tarn-et-Garonne Occitanie [{« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/thejazzbicravers/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@thejazzbicravers) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/332356732_776156873581141_7119112651784779772_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=111&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8ae9d6&_nc_ohc=wam-XyIomgwAX8JFuNc&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfDo9tm34WJefTS511ggapI-kXUiLT3pEYlyJ5SeU-_6EQ&oe=64FD8939 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/thejazzbicravers/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/thejazzbicravers?fbclid=IwAR1vpnsS7sY2SqLQdOTgnHv_gVsMv3QcdwHdytt7LkXpibhF3JJmMUEDJF4 »}, {« data »: {« author »: « The Jazz Bicravers », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Listen to The Jazz Bicravers | SoundCloud is an audio platform that lets you listen to what you love and share the sounds you create. », « type »: « rich », « title »: « The Jazz Bicravers », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-aUXN6qYpXoacdZdh-VsuW0A-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/user-224651525?fbclid=IwAR0Ei29eU-l2vskPomNN5QquqaJBr2RgBeGE6JMbzw5vt26q3z0LncjziOk », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/user-224651525 », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/user-224651525?fbclid=IwAR0Ei29eU-l2vskPomNN5QquqaJBr2RgBeGE6JMbzw5vt26q3z0LncjziOk »}, {« data »: {« author »: « The Jazz Bicravers », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Hello, « The Jazz Bicravers » is a new gipsy jazz band, we hope you’ll enjoy our musicn »Sunrise » is a composition by Antoine Miekiszaknnud83dudd25Un gros merci u00e0 l’u00e9quipe qui a travaillu00e9 avec nous sur ce projet :nEtienne Soulier u00e0 la prise son ud83cudfa4nRobin Fleutiaux au mix ud83cudfa7nRu00e9mi Pratviel u00e0 la vidu00e9o ud83cudfa5nnOur Facebook :nhttps://www.facebook.com/thejazzbicraversnnOur Instagram :nhttps://www.instagram.com/thejazzbicravers », « type »: « video », « title »: « The Jazz Bicravers – SUNRISE », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/qKCYGBKLSXU/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qKCYGBKLSXU », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwya4JWm9ymW2SQxqj7KJAQ », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qKCYGBKLSXU&feature=youtu.be »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-26T19:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-26T22:00:00+01:00

2023-11-26T19:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-26T22:00:00+01:00

jazz