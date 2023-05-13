SOIREE JAZZ Le PRISME 2 Allée du Théâtre 78310 ELANCOURT, 13 mai 2023, ELANCOURT.

SOIREE JAZZ Samedi 13 mai, 20h30 Le PRISME 2 Allée du Théâtre 78310 ELANCOURT

ADULTES 15€, ENFANTS – de 15 ans et ETUDIANTS 10€

Le LIONS CLUB ELANCOURT Aqualina organise une soirée jazz au profit des enfants en situation de handicap. handicap moteur mi

Le PRISME 2 Allée du Théâtre 78310 ELANCOURT

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-05-13T20:30:00+02:00

2023-05-13T21:00:00+02:00

