Le Printemps du Festival des Chapelles Saint-Jean-en-Royans Saint-Jean-en-Royans
Le Printemps du Festival des Chapelles Saint-Jean-en-Royans, 14 mai 2022, Saint-Jean-en-Royans.
Le Printemps du Festival des Chapelles salle la Parenthèse La Parenthèse Saint-Jean-en-Royans
2022-05-14 20:30:00 20:30:00 – 2022-05-14 salle la Parenthèse La Parenthèse
Saint-Jean-en-Royans Drôme Saint-Jean-en-Royans
Le classique pour tous …
CORELLI, TELEMANN, HAYDN, DE FALLA
Musiciens :
Franck Masquelier, flûte
Fabrice Ferez, hautbois
Astrig Siranossian, violoncelle
salle la Parenthèse La Parenthèse Saint-Jean-en-Royans
dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-30 par