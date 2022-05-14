Le Printemps du Festival des Chapelles Saint-Jean-en-Royans Saint-Jean-en-Royans Catégories d’évènement: Drôme

Le Printemps du Festival des Chapelles Saint-Jean-en-Royans, 14 mai 2022, Saint-Jean-en-Royans. Le Printemps du Festival des Chapelles salle la Parenthèse La Parenthèse Saint-Jean-en-Royans

2022-05-14 20:30:00 20:30:00 – 2022-05-14 salle la Parenthèse La Parenthèse

Saint-Jean-en-Royans Drôme Saint-Jean-en-Royans Le classique pour tous …

CORELLI, TELEMANN, HAYDN, DE FALLA

Musiciens :

Franck Masquelier, flûte

Fabrice Ferez, hautbois

Astrig Siranossian, violoncelle

