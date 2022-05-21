Le printemps des créateurs La Ferté-Saint-Aubin La Ferté-Saint-Aubin Catégories d’évènement: La Ferté-Saint-Aubin

2022-05-21 10:00:00 – 2022-05-22 19:00:00

La Ferté-Saint-Aubin Loiret La Ferté-Saint-Aubin Exposition vente de créateurs locaux. Une vingtaine d’exposants présenteront leur travail artisanal. Exposition vente de créateurs locaux https://www.atelier-ilu.com/ Exposition vente de créateurs locaux. Une vingtaine d’exposants présenteront leur travail artisanal. FULLBASEART

