LE PRINTEMPS DE LA CRÉATION Espace Thalweg Malville, dimanche 7 avril 2024.

LE PRINTEMPS DE LA CRÉATION
dimanche 7 avril 2024
LE PRINTEMPS DE LA CRÉATION Espace Thalweg Malville Loire-Atlantique
LE PRINTEMPS DE LA CRÉATION 6 & 7 avril 2024 MALVILLE
– Marché artisanal (créateurs locaux, textiles, bijoux, cuir, produits de soin, tisanes, etc…)
– Ateliers créatifs et artistiques (poterie, mosaïque, baume à lèvres, reliure, jeux d’exploration, bijoux, etc…)
– Buvette sucrée (boissons fraîches et chaudes, gourmandises, etc…). .
Début : 2024-04-07 10:00:00
fin : 2024-04-07 17:00:00
Espace Thalweg 8 Place de l’Église
Malville 44260 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire
