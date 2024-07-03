Méli Mes Mots : Courir après les anneaux Le Presbytère Marchésieux, 3 juillet 2024, Marchésieux.

Marchésieux,Manche

Méli Mes mots d’histoires à découvrir en famille. La médiathèque et la Communauté de communes vous invitent à courir après les anneaux. Les enfants doivent être accompagnés. Un goûter clôture l’animation..

2024-07-03 15:30:00 fin : 2024-07-03 17:00:00. .

Le Presbytère

Marchésieux 50190 Manche Normandie



Méli Mes mots stories for the whole family to discover. The media library and the Communauté de communes invite you to chase the rings. Children must be accompanied. A snack closes the activity.

Méli Mes mots cuentos para descubrir en familia. La mediateca y la Communauté de communes te invitan a perseguir los anillos. Los niños deben ir acompañados. Un tentempié completará la actividad.

Méli Mes mots d’histoires zum Entdecken für die ganze Familie. Die Mediathek und der Gemeindeverband laden Sie ein, den Ringen nachzujagen. Die Kinder müssen begleitet werden. Ein Imbiss schließt die Animation ab.

