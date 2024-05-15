Méli Mes Mots : Au bal Le Presbytère Marchésieux, 15 mai 2024, Marchésieux.

Marchésieux,Manche

Méli Mes mots d’histoires à découvrir en famille. La médiathèque et la Communauté de communes vous invitent au bal des histoires. Les enfants doivent être accompagnés. Un goûter clôture l’animation..

2024-05-15 15:30:00 fin : 2024-05-15 17:00:00. .

Le Presbytère

Marchésieux 50190 Manche Normandie



Méli Mes mots stories for the whole family. The media library and the Communauté de communes invite you to the story ball. Children must be accompanied. A snack closes the event.

Méli Mes mots cuentos para descubrir en familia. La biblioteca multimedia y la Communauté de communes le invitan al baile de los cuentos. Los niños deben ir acompañados. Una merienda cierra el evento.

Méli Mes mots d’histoires zum Entdecken für die ganze Familie. Die Mediathek und der Gemeindeverband laden Sie zum Geschichtenball ein. Die Kinder müssen begleitet werden. Ein Imbiss schließt die Animation ab.

