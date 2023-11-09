Escapade enchantée d’automne Le Presbytère de Gonnetot Gonnetot, 9 novembre 2023, Gonnetot.

Gonnetot,Seine-Maritime

Un week-end sous le signe de la connexion à soi, l’exploration, la détente et le grand air.

Pour en savoir plus, une petite visite sur mon site dans l’onglet Escapade Enchantée (lien dans ma bio) ou sur le site de @agnesevrats, notre hôte au Presbytère.

Au programme :

– numérologie

– écriture

– sonothérapie

– soins énergétiques

– cuisine saine et gourmande

Et beaucoup d’autres choses pour prendre soin de soi.

À très vite !

Attention places limitées, on vous attend !!.

Vendredi 2023-11-09 fin : 2023-11-12 . .

Le Presbytère de Gonnetot Résidence des Thuyas

Gonnetot 76730 Seine-Maritime Normandie



A weekend of self-connection, exploration, relaxation and fresh air.

To find out more, visit my website in the Escapade Enchantée section (link in my bio) or @agnesevrats, our host at Le Presbytère.

On the program:

– numerology

– writing

– sound therapy

– energy treatments

– healthy and gourmet cooking

And many other things to take care of yourself.

See you soon!

Places are limited, we’re waiting for you!

Un fin de semana de autoconexión, exploración, relajación y aire fresco.

Para más información, visita mi sitio web en la sección Escapade Enchantée (enlace en mi biografía) o el sitio web de @agnesevrats, nuestro anfitrión en Le Presbytère.

En el programa:

– numerología

– escritura

– terapia de sonido

– tratamientos energéticos

– cocina sana y gourmet

Y muchas otras cosas para cuidarse.

¡Hasta pronto!

Las plazas son limitadas, ¡te esperamos!

Ein Wochenende im Zeichen der Verbindung zu sich selbst, der Erkundung, der Entspannung und der frischen Luft.

Um mehr zu erfahren, ein kurzer Besuch auf meiner Website unter dem Reiter Escapade Enchantée (Link in meiner Bio) oder auf der Website von @agnesevrats, unserem Gastgeber im Presbyterium.

Auf dem Programm stehen:

– numerologie

– schreiben

– klangtherapie

– energetische Pflege

– gesunde Gourmetküche

Und viele andere Dinge, um sich um sich selbst zu kümmern.

Bis bald!

Achtung begrenzte Plätze, wir warten auf Sie!!!

Mise à jour le 2023-10-11 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche