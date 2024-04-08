Judas Priest Metal Masters Backstage Experience – Paris 8/4/24 Le Pré-Saint-Gervais, 8 avril 2024, Le Pré-Saint-Gervais.

Judas Priest Metal Masters Backstage Experience:

-Backstage tour: includes an exclusive peek backstage at a Judas Priest show; meet the crew, walk the stage, get a close up look at instruments and gear, try on the Metal Gods jacket, individual photo with the famous motorbike, and more!

-Early venue access for Merchandise shopping

-Commemorative Laminate

-Exclusive t-shirt only available to backstage experience ticket holders

*GA Concert ticket must be purchased separately, not included in this package

*Times & duration are subject to change

*All sales are final

*Full backstage experience details may vary based on date, location, venue and timing

Tarif : – euros.

Début : 2024-04-08 à 16:00

211 Av. Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris, France Le Pré-Saint-Gervais