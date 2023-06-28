LES MERCREDIS AU PAYS – MAS DES MESURES – 28 JUIN 2023 2 Avenue de Montcamp Hameau La Blaquière, 28 juin 2023, Le Pradal.

Mas des Mesures – Vincent AUGE – La Blaquière /Le PRADAL – 17h30

L’histoire de la vinification naturelle par une nouvelle génération de Viticulteur-Artisan

Balade thématique sur L’histoire de sa passion en découvrant son vignoble en agriculture biologique sans pesticides de synthèse, suivie d’une présentation de ses Vins natures en dégustation.

17H30 au Domaine – Durée 2h – Gratuit.

2023-06-28

2 Avenue de Montcamp

Hameau La Blaquière

Le Pradal 34600 Hérault Occitanie



Mas des Mesures – Vincent AUGE ? La Blaquière /Le PRADAL – 5:30 pm

The history of natural winemaking by a new generation of winegrower-artist

Thematic walk on the history of his passion by discovering his vineyard in organic agriculture without synthetic pesticides, followed by a presentation of his natural wines in tasting.

5:30 pm at the Domaine ? Duration 2 hours ? Free

Mas des Mesures – Vincent AUGE ? La Blaquière /Le PRADAL – 17h30

La historia de la viticultura natural por una nueva generación de viticultores-artistas

Paseo temático sobre la historia de su pasión descubriendo su viñedo en agricultura biológica sin pesticidas de síntesis, seguido de una presentación de sus vinos naturales en degustación.

17:30 h en el Domaine ? Duración 2 horas ? Gratis

Mas des Mesures – Vincent AUGE ? La Blaquière /Le PRADAL – 17:30 Uhr

Die Geschichte der natürlichen Weinbereitung durch eine neue Generation von Winzern und Handwerkern

Thematischer Spaziergang über die Geschichte seiner Leidenschaft, bei dem er seinen biologisch bewirtschafteten Weinberg ohne synthetische Pestizide entdeckt, gefolgt von einer Präsentation seiner Naturweine zur Verkostung.

17:30 Uhr auf dem Weingut ? Dauer: 2 Stunden ? Kostenlos

