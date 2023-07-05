MARCHÉ ARTISANAL, LES NOCTURNES AIGUILLONNAISES Le Port L’Aiguillon-la-Presqu’île, 5 juillet 2023, L'Aiguillon-la-Presqu'île.

L’Aiguillon-la-Presqu’île,Vendée

Marché nocturne et animé. Tous les mercredis soirs de juillet et d’août, retrouvez artisans et artistes qui exposent leur créations et proposent des démonstrations de leur savoir faire..

2023-07-05 à ; fin : 2023-07-05 23:30:00. .

Le Port

L’Aiguillon-la-Presqu’île 85460 Vendée Pays de la Loire



Animated night market. Every Wednesday evening in July and August, you will find craftsmen and artists exhibiting their creations and offering demonstrations of their skills.

Un animado mercado nocturno. Todos los miércoles por la noche en julio y agosto, artesanos y artistas exponen sus creaciones y ofrecen demostraciones de sus habilidades.

Lebhafter Nachtmarkt. Jeden Mittwochabend im Juli und August finden Sie hier Handwerker und Künstler, die ihre Kreationen ausstellen und ihr Können demonstrieren.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-02 par Vendée Expansion