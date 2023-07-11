- Cet évènement est passé
Grandcamp-Maisy,Calvados
Yann Bouilly, votre moniteur/guide de pêche diplômé d’état, vous proposera différentes formules en ce qui concerne la pêche en mer.
L’occasion pour vous de découvrir la pêche en mer à bord d’une embarcation.
Différentes techniques seront….
Grandcamp-Maisy 14450 Calvados Normandie
Yann Bouilly, your instructor / fishing guide, will offer you different formulas for sea fishing.
The opportunity for you to discover sea fishing on board a boat
Different techniques will be used…
Yann Bouilly, su instructor/guía de pesca calificado por el estado, le ofrecerá varias opciones para la pesca en el mar.
La oportunidad de descubrir la pesca marítima a bordo de un barco
Se utilizarán diferentes técnicas…
Yann Bouilly, Ihr staatlich geprüfter Lehrer/Fischereiführer, bietet Ihnen verschiedene Angebote zum Thema Hochseeangeln.
Die Gelegenheit für Sie, das Meeresangeln an Bord eines Bootes zu entdecken
Verschiedene Techniken werden…
