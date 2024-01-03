Duo Amapola Le Poisson Lune Marseille, 3 janvier 2024, Marseille.

Duo Amapola Mercredi 3 janvier 2024, 10h30 Le Poisson Lune 7€

Le duo Amapola est né de la chaleureuse rencontre entre deux musiciennes, Paula Botta au chant/Ukulèle/Percussions et Sarah Wassef au chant/guitare/percussions. Les deux femmes, passionnées par le folklore d’Amérique Latine et par les musiques du monde se réunissent autour de cette très grande ambition de faire voyager un jeune public autour du monde. Ensembles, elles façonnent un répertoire aux milles couleurs, partant d’Argentine, en passant par l’Orient, l’Europe de l’Est, la Bretagne, le Brésil…et revisitent leurs plus grands coups de cœur. Un voyage tout en douceur et tout en voix, à découvrir !

Tarif unique: 7 euros

Réservation via contact@le-poisson-lune.com ou en MP

Liens YouTube :

La Vicunita : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=THfv4-B8GjI

Samba Lêlê: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YAzfSrvx2T8

Soy un Coya Chiquitito : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sbz7Iq2EbzA

Page Facebook :

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61553059792437

