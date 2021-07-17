STAGE TANGO ARGENTIN LE PIN LA GARENNE ORNE ESPACE BEAULIEU LE PIN LA GARENNE 61400 ORNE, 17 juillet 2021 15:00-17 juillet 2021 18:00, Le Pin-la-Garenne.

17 et 18 juillet 30 EUROS LE STAGE OU 50 EUROS LES DEUX JOURS; isabella61130@gmail.com, 0687405037

Avec le Maestro Orlando Coco Dias

Samedi 17 et dimanche 18 juillet 2021

ESPACE BEAULIEU LE PIN LA GARENNE 61400 ORNE

