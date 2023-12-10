CINÉCO : THE OLD OAK – KEN LOACH Le Piboulio Sainte-Croix-Vallée-Française
Sainte-Croix-Vallée-Française,Lozère
Diffusion du film « The Old Oak » de Ken Loach à 18h au Piboulio.
Drame social – durée : 01h50 min
Origine : Royaume Uni (VF)
Synopsis : TJ Ballantyne est le propriétaire du « Old Oak », un pub qui est menacé de fermeture après l’arrivée de réfugiés sy….
Le Piboulio Salle des fêtes
Sainte-Croix-Vallée-Française 48110 Lozère Occitanie
Screening of Ken Loach’s « The Old Oak » at 6pm at Le Piboulio.
Social drama – running time: 01h50 min
Origin : United Kingdom (VF)
Synopsis: TJ Ballantyne is the landlord of the Old Oak, a pub threatened with closure after the arrival of Syrian refugees…
Proyección de « The Old Oak » de Ken Loach a las 18h00 en Le Piboulio.
Drama social – duración: 01h50 min
Origen : Reino Unido (VF)
Sinopsis: TJ Ballantyne es el propietario del Old Oak, un pub amenazado de cierre tras la llegada de refugiados sirios….
Ausstrahlung des Films « The Old Oak » von Ken Loach um 18 Uhr im Piboulio.
Sozialdrama – Dauer: 01h50 min
Herkunft: Vereinigtes Königreich (VF)
Synopsis: TJ Ballantyne ist der Besitzer des « Old Oak », eines Pubs, der nach der Ankunft syrischer Flüchtlinge von der Schließung bedroht ist…
