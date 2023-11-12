CINECO : CAPITAINES! Le Piboulio Sainte-Croix-Vallée-Française
CINECO : CAPITAINES! Le Piboulio Sainte-Croix-Vallée-Française, 12 novembre 2023, Sainte-Croix-Vallée-Française.
Sainte-Croix-Vallée-Française,Lozère
Le film « Capitaines! » sera diffusé dans le cadre du festival jeune public.
Synopsis:
Programme de 2 films d’animation.
Comment trouver sa place parmi les autres ?
Ces deux films évoquent la difficulté d’intégration de ces petites filles, dont l’une….
2023-11-12
Le Piboulio
Sainte-Croix-Vallée-Française 48110 Lozère Occitanie
The film « Captains! » will be screened as part of the festival for young audiences.
Synopsis:
Program of 2 animated films.
How do you find your place among the others?
These two films evoke the difficulty of integrating these little girls, one of whom…
La película « ¡Capitaines! » se proyectará en el marco del festival para el público joven.
Sinopsis:
Programa de 2 películas de animación.
¿Cómo encontrar tu lugar entre los demás?
Estas dos películas abordan la dificultad de integración de estas pequeñas…
Der Film « Capitaines! » wird im Rahmen des Festivals für junges Publikum gezeigt.
Synopsis (Zusammenfassung):
Programm mit zwei Animationsfilmen.
Wie findet man seinen Platz unter den anderen?
Die beiden Filme thematisieren die Schwierigkeiten der Integration von kleinen Mädchen, von denen das eine…
