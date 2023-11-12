CINECO : CAPITAINES! Le Piboulio Sainte-Croix-Vallée-Française, 12 novembre 2023, Sainte-Croix-Vallée-Française.

Sainte-Croix-Vallée-Française,Lozère

Le film « Capitaines! » sera diffusé dans le cadre du festival jeune public.

Synopsis:

Programme de 2 films d’animation.

Comment trouver sa place parmi les autres ?

Ces deux films évoquent la difficulté d’intégration de ces petites filles, dont l’une….

Le Piboulio

Sainte-Croix-Vallée-Française 48110 Lozère Occitanie



The film « Captains! » will be screened as part of the festival for young audiences.

Synopsis:

Program of 2 animated films.

How do you find your place among the others?

These two films evoke the difficulty of integrating these little girls, one of whom…

La película « ¡Capitaines! » se proyectará en el marco del festival para el público joven.

Sinopsis:

Programa de 2 películas de animación.

¿Cómo encontrar tu lugar entre los demás?

Estas dos películas abordan la dificultad de integración de estas pequeñas…

Der Film « Capitaines! » wird im Rahmen des Festivals für junges Publikum gezeigt.

Synopsis (Zusammenfassung):

Programm mit zwei Animationsfilmen.

Wie findet man seinen Platz unter den anderen?

Die beiden Filme thematisieren die Schwierigkeiten der Integration von kleinen Mädchen, von denen das eine…

