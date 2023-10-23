ATELIERS VIDÉO ADOS Le Piboulio Sainte-Croix-Vallée-Française, 23 octobre 2023, Sainte-Croix-Vallée-Française.

Sainte-Croix-Vallée-Française,Lozère

Le foyer rural vous propose un atelier vidéo pour les ados, animé par Guillaume Cir du Collectif MOM. Prends ton pique-nique et des costumes, et vient créer ta fiction de A à Z. Sur réservation.

Séance publique de visionnage du film, jeudi 26 octobr….

2023-10-23 fin : 2023-10-26 17:00:00. EUR.

Le Piboulio

Sainte-Croix-Vallée-Française 48110 Lozère Occitanie



The Foyer Rural is offering a video workshop for teenagers, led by Guillaume Cir from Collectif MOM. Bring your picnic and costumes, and come and create your own fiction from A to Z. Reservations required.

Public screening of the film, Thursday October 26.

El Foyer Rural organiza un taller de vídeo para adolescentes, dirigido por Guillaume Cir, del Collectif MOM. Trae tu picnic y tus disfraces, y ven a crear tu propia ficción de la A a la Z. Reserva previa.

Proyección pública de la película el jueves 26 de octubre.

Das Landheim bietet einen Videoworkshop für Teenager an, der von Guillaume Cir vom Collectif MOM geleitet wird. Nimm dein Picknick und Kostüme mit und komm vorbei, um deine Fiktion von A bis Z zu erschaffen. Mit Voranmeldung.

Öffentliche Vorführung des Films am Donnerstag, 26. Oktober…

Mise à jour le 2023-10-17 par 48 – OT des Cévennes au mont Lozère