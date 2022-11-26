SITARSONIC LE PETIT BAR, 26 novembre 2022, Rennes.

SITARSONIC Samedi 26 novembre, 21h00 LE PETIT BAR

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars

LE PETIT BAR 18 place Sainte Anne, 35000 Rennes Quartiers Centre Rennes 35706 Ille-et-Vilaine Bretagne [{« data »: {« author »: « SITARSONIC », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Recorded live in Goa (India) electronica co-produced with Ethnicalvibes.nhttps://sitarsonic.bandcamp.comnhttps://soundcloud.com/sitarsonicnhttps://facebook.com/sitarsonicnhttps://instagram.com/sitarsonicnBooking: sitarsonic@yahoo.com », « type »: « video », « title »: « SITARSONIC « Lyrawan » » live 2016 @ Anjuna, Goa/IN » », « »thumbnail_url » »: « »https://i.ytimg.com/vi/J7F5xi3-3bA/maxresdefault.jpg » », « »version » »: « »1.0″ », « »url » »: « »https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J7F5xi3-3bA » », « »thumbnail_height » »: 720, « »author_url » »: « »https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCniH3B76dukirAzmx9-k-0g » », « »thumbnail_width » »: 1280, « »html » »: « »

SITARSONIC est un projet de fusion Electronica, Dub et live Sitar, fondé en 2000 par Paco Rodriguez. Initié à cet instrument en 1994 par un maître indien à Varanasi, Paco a toujours privilégié les explorations expérimentales plutôt qu’une approche classique de l’instrument. Les compositions varient entre instrumentaux et Mantras en Sanscrit. Ces formules de mots et de sons répétitifs, utilisés pour la méditation et les rituels, font partie de sa vie depuis plus de 25 ans maintenant. https://youtu.be/J7F5xi3-3bA

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-11-26T21:00:00+01:00

2022-11-26T23:30:00+01:00

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Ille-et-Vilaine, Rennes Autres Lieu LE PETIT BAR Adresse 18 place Sainte Anne, 35000 Rennes Quartiers Centre Ville Rennes lieuville LE PETIT BAR Rennes Departement Ille-et-Vilaine

LE PETIT BAR Rennes Ille-et-Vilaine https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/rennes/

SITARSONIC LE PETIT BAR 2022-11-26 was last modified: by SITARSONIC LE PETIT BAR LE PETIT BAR 26 novembre 2022 LE PETIT BAR Rennes Rennes

Rennes Ille-et-Vilaine