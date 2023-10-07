Atelier – Représentez votre ville vivante ! Le Pavillon Caen, 7 octobre 2023, Caen.

Caen,Calvados

Pochoirs, tampons et plus encore seront à votre disposition pour créer votre représentation d’une ville vivante. Quatre étudiants seront présents tout l’après-midi pour vous accompagner et vous guider.

Un évènement proposé en partenariat avec les étudiantes du Master Design & Transitions (ésam Caen/Cherbourg, Sciences Po Rennes – Campus des Transitions à Caen).

—–

INFOS PRATIQUES

À partir de 8 ans. Gratuit, en continu.

—–

La biennale d’architecture et d’urbanisme de Caen-Normandie est un évènement organisé par le Pavillon et In-Situ, avec le soutien de la Ville de Caen et de la Communauté urbaine Caen la mer. Programme complet sur http://www.biennalearchi-caen.com..

2023-10-07 14:00:00 fin : 2023-10-07 18:00:00. .

Le Pavillon Presqu’île de Caen, 10 quai François Mitterrand

Caen 14000 Calvados Normandie



Stencils, stamps and more will be available for you to create your own representation of a living city. Four students will be on hand all afternoon to guide you.

This event is organized in partnership with the students of the Master Design & Transitions (ésam Caen/Cherbourg, Sciences Po Rennes – Campus des Transitions in Caen).

—–

PRACTICAL INFO

Ages 8 and up. Free, continuous.

—–

The Caen-Normandie Biennial of Architecture and Urban Planning is organized by Le Pavillon and In-Situ, with the support of the City of Caen and the Caen la Mer Urban Community. Full program at http://www.biennalearchi-caen.com.

Tendrás a tu disposición plantillas, sellos y mucho más para crear tu propia representación de una ciudad viva. Cuatro estudiantes le guiarán durante toda la tarde.

Este acto está organizado en colaboración con estudiantes del Máster en Diseño y Transiciones (ésam Caen/Cherbourg, Sciences Po Rennes – Campus des Transitions en Caen).

—–

INFORMACIÓN PRÁCTICA

A partir de 8 años. Gratuito, en curso.

—–

La Bienal de Arquitectura y Urbanismo de Caen-Normandie es un evento organizado por el Pavillon e In-Situ, con el apoyo del Ayuntamiento de Caen y la Comunidad Urbana de Caen la mer. Programa completo en http://www.biennalearchi-caen.com.

Schablonen, Stempel und vieles mehr stehen dir zur Verfügung, um deine Darstellung einer lebendigen Stadt zu gestalten. Vier Studenten werden den ganzen Nachmittag über anwesend sein, um Sie zu begleiten und anzuleiten.

Diese Veranstaltung wird in Zusammenarbeit mit den Studentinnen des Masterstudiengangs Design & Transitions (ésam Caen/Cherbourg, Sciences Po Rennes – Campus des Transitions in Caen) angeboten.

—–

PRAKTISCHE INFOS

Ab 8 Jahren. Kostenlos, durchgehend.

—–

Die Biennale für Architektur und Städtebau in Caen-Normandie ist eine Veranstaltung, die von Le Pavillon und In-Situ mit der Unterstützung der Stadt Caen und der Stadtgemeinschaft Caen la mer organisiert wird. Vollständiges Programm auf http://www.biennalearchi-caen.com.

