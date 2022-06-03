Le Parc de Ligny dédié au public scolaire. Parc Municipal – Ligny en Barrois Ligny-en-Barrois Catégories d’évènement: Ligny-en-Barrois

Meuse

Le Parc de Ligny dédié au public scolaire. Parc Municipal – Ligny en Barrois, 3 juin 2022, Ligny-en-Barrois. Le Parc de Ligny dédié au public scolaire.

Parc Municipal – Ligny en Barrois, le vendredi 3 juin à 08:00 Entrée libre

La journée leur est spécialement dédiée Parc Municipal – Ligny en Barrois Ligny-en-Barrois Ligny-en-Barrois Meuse

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-06-03T08:00:00 2022-06-03T17:30:00

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Ligny-en-Barrois, Meuse Autres Lieu Parc Municipal - Ligny en Barrois Adresse Ligny-en-Barrois Ville Ligny-en-Barrois lieuville Parc Municipal - Ligny en Barrois Ligny-en-Barrois Departement Meuse

Parc Municipal - Ligny en Barrois Ligny-en-Barrois Meuse https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/ligny-en-barrois/

Le Parc de Ligny dédié au public scolaire. Parc Municipal – Ligny en Barrois 2022-06-03 was last modified: by Le Parc de Ligny dédié au public scolaire. Parc Municipal – Ligny en Barrois Parc Municipal - Ligny en Barrois 3 juin 2022 Ligny-en-Barrois Parc Municipal - Ligny en Barrois Ligny-en-Barrois

Ligny-en-Barrois Meuse