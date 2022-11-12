« LE PARADOXE DE GEORGES », YANN FRISCH / CIE L’ABSENTE Le Mans Le Mans Catégories d’évènement: Le Mans

Sarthe

« LE PARADOXE DE GEORGES », YANN FRISCH / CIE L’ABSENTE Le Mans, 12 novembre 2022, Le Mans. « LE PARADOXE DE GEORGES », YANN FRISCH / CIE L’ABSENTE

6 Boulevard Winston Churchill Camion-Théâtre, parvis du Chapiteau Le Mans Sarthe Camion-Théâtre, parvis du Chapiteau 6 Boulevard Winston Churchill

2022-11-12 – 2022-11-12

Camion-Théâtre, parvis du Chapiteau 6 Boulevard Winston Churchill

Le Mans

Sarthe Que signifie le fait de venir voir en toute conscience quelqu’un d’autre faire semblant de réaliser l’impossible ? Qu’est ce qui est en jeu à ce moment précis ? Ce spectacle est un hommage au spectateur, sans qui la magie ne peut s’incarner. Camion-Théâtre, parvis du Chapiteau 6 Boulevard Winston Churchill Le Mans

dernière mise à jour : 2022-10-04 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Le Mans, Sarthe Autres Lieu Le Mans Adresse Le Mans Sarthe Camion-Théâtre, parvis du Chapiteau 6 Boulevard Winston Churchill Ville Le Mans lieuville Camion-Théâtre, parvis du Chapiteau 6 Boulevard Winston Churchill Le Mans Departement Sarthe

Le Mans Le Mans Sarthe https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/le-mans/

« LE PARADOXE DE GEORGES », YANN FRISCH / CIE L’ABSENTE Le Mans 2022-11-12 was last modified: by « LE PARADOXE DE GEORGES », YANN FRISCH / CIE L’ABSENTE Le Mans Le Mans 12 novembre 2022 6 Boulevard Winston Churchill Camion-Théâtre le mans parvis du Chapiteau Le Mans Sarthe sarthe

Le Mans Sarthe