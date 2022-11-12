« LE PARADOXE DE GEORGES », YANN FRISCH / CIE L’ABSENTE Le Mans Le Mans
Que signifie le fait de venir voir en toute conscience quelqu’un d’autre faire semblant de réaliser l’impossible ? Qu’est ce qui est en jeu à ce moment précis ? Ce spectacle est un hommage au spectateur, sans qui la magie ne peut s’incarner.
