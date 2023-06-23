CONFERENCE « HELOISE ET LES DAMES DU XIIE SIECLE » 82, rue Pierre Abélard Le Pallet Catégories d’Évènement: Le Pallet

Loire-Atlantique CONFERENCE « HELOISE ET LES DAMES DU XIIE SIECLE » 82, rue Pierre Abélard, 23 juin 2023, Le Pallet. Conférence au Musée du Vignoble Nantais > Guy Lobrichon, professeur à Avignon Université – CIHAM.

2023-06-23 à ; fin : 2023-06-23 . .

82, rue Pierre Abélard Musée du Vignoble Nantais

Le Pallet 44330 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire



Conference at the Musée du Vignoble Nantais > Guy Lobrichon, professor at Avignon University ? CIHAM Conferencia en el Museo del Vignoble Nantais > Guy Lobrichon, profesor de la Universidad de Aviñón ? CIHAM Vortrag im Musée du Vignoble Nantais > Guy Lobrichon, Professor an der Avignon Université? CIHAM Mise à jour le 2023-04-14 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Le Pallet, Loire-Atlantique Autres Lieu 82, rue Pierre Abélard Adresse 82, rue Pierre Abélard Musée du Vignoble Nantais Ville Le Pallet Departement Loire-Atlantique Lieu Ville 82, rue Pierre Abélard Le Pallet

82, rue Pierre Abélard Le Pallet Loire-Atlantique https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/le pallet/

CONFERENCE « HELOISE ET LES DAMES DU XIIE SIECLE » 82, rue Pierre Abélard 2023-06-23 was last modified: by CONFERENCE « HELOISE ET LES DAMES DU XIIE SIECLE » 82, rue Pierre Abélard 82, rue Pierre Abélard 23 juin 2023 82, rue Pierre Abélard Le Pallet

Le Pallet Loire-Atlantique