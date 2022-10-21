Technicolor Hobo Le Non-Lieu, 21 octobre 2022, Marseille.

Technicolor Hobo Vendredi 21 octobre, 20h30 Le Non-Lieu

10€ + adhésion

♫♫♫

Le Non-Lieu 67 rue de La Palud, 13006 Marseille Marseille 13006 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« data »: {« author »: « Patrick Atkinson », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Now I’m seeing is on Technicolor Hobo’s new album ‘Are you where you want to be?’ released in July 2021.nVideo directed by Matthias Bsch & BLUE PULP. », « type »: « video », « title »: « Technicolor Hobo – Now I’m seeing », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/SlGnlotNVWA/hqdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SlGnlotNVWA », « thumbnail_height »: 360, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAjdyPBOZf9a4X8tfE9QQow », « thumbnail_width »: 480, « html »: «

https://youtu.be/SlGnlotNVWA

PAF : 10€ + adh.

Rés. Par SMS : 06 82 58 22 49

Le Non-Lieu ne prend pas la carte. Chèque ou espèces PAF : 10€ + adh.Rés. Par SMS : 06 82 58 22 49Le Non-Lieu ne prend pas la carte. Chèque ou espèces

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-10-21T20:30:00+02:00

2022-10-21T23:00:00+02:00

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Bouches-du-Rhône, Marseille Autres Lieu Le Non-Lieu Adresse 67 rue de La Palud, 13006 Marseille Ville Marseille lieuville Le Non-Lieu Marseille Departement Bouches-du-Rhône

Le Non-Lieu Marseille Bouches-du-Rhône https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/marseille/

Technicolor Hobo Le Non-Lieu 2022-10-21 was last modified: by Technicolor Hobo Le Non-Lieu Le Non-Lieu 21 octobre 2022 Le Non-Lieu Marseille marseille

Marseille Bouches-du-Rhône