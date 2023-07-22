LE NID DES ELEFANTO LE NID DES ELEFANTO Latrape, 22 juillet 2023, Latrape.

Latrape,Haute-Garonne

Dans un cocon verdoyant avec vue Pyrénées, Le Nid des ELEFANTO vous invite à une soirée pour toute la famille. Au programme, un spectacle de théâtre de rue intitulé « TICHODROME » de la Compagnie Présences-Monde à 19h, suivi à 21h du concert « CROASSROAD PROjECT ». Buvette et restauration sur place..

LE NID DES ELEFANTO Lieu dit Fabias, Casteret

Latrape 31310 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



In a green cocoon with a view of the Pyrenees, Le Nid des ELEFANTO invites you to an evening for all the family. The program includes a street theater show entitled « TICHODROME » by Compagnie Présences-Monde at 7pm, followed by a concert by CROASSROAD PROjECT at 9pm. Refreshments and catering on site.

En un capullo verde con vistas a los Pirineos, Le Nid des ELEFANTO le invita a una velada para toda la familia. El programa incluye un espectáculo de teatro de calle titulado « TICHODROME » a cargo de la Compagnie Présences-Monde a las 19:00 h, seguido del concierto « CROASSROAD PROjECT » a las 21:00 h. Refrescos y comida disponibles in situ.

In einem grünen Kokon mit Blick auf die Pyrenäen lädt Sie Le Nid des ELEFANTO zu einem Abend für die ganze Familie ein. Auf dem Programm steht um 19 Uhr eine Straßentheateraufführung mit dem Titel « TICHODROME » der Compagnie Présences-Monde, gefolgt von dem Konzert « CROASSROAD PROjECT » um 21 Uhr. Getränke und Speisen vor Ort.

