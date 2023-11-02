Soirée Jeux Le Nayrac, 2 novembre 2023, Le Nayrac.

Le Nayrac,Aveyron

L’Auberge Espalionne propose des soirées en libre accès à Espalion et aux alentours. Le principe ? Chacun amène ses jeux, on lance une table, puis 2 puis…selon l’affluence !.

2023-11-02 fin : 2023-11-02 . EUR.

Le Nayrac 12190 Aveyron Occitanie



The Auberge Espalionne offers free access evenings in Espalion and its surroundings. The principle? Each one brings his games, we launch a table, then 2 then… according to the affluence!

El Auberge Espalionne ofrece veladas de libre acceso en Espalion y sus alrededores. ¿El principio? Cada uno trae sus propios juegos, y se instala una mesa, luego 2, luego… ¡según el número de personas!

Die Auberge Espalionne bietet frei zugängliche Partys in Espalion und Umgebung an. Das Prinzip? Jeder bringt seine Spiele mit, wir starten einen Tisch, dann zwei und dann…je nach Andrang!

