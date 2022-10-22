Portes ouvertes ATELIERS D’ARTISTES ET ARTISANS D’ART DU LOIRET Françoise Ledamoisel Le Moulinet sur Solin Le moulinet-sur-solin
Portes ouvertes ATELIERS D’ARTISTES ET ARTISANS D’ART DU LOIRET chez ARTISTE PEINTRE FRANCOISE LEDAMOISEL
Le Moulinet sur Solin 3 place de l’Eglise, Le moulinet-sur-solin Le moulinet-sur-solin
Françoise Ledamoisel ouvre son atelier ce week end et vous invite à un pot convivial samedi à partir de 17H.
2022-10-22T14:00:00+02:00
2022-10-23T19:00:00+02:00
