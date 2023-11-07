Masterclass French Tech Central avec l’INPI Le Moulin Digital / lieu totem French Tech in the Alps Valence-Romans Alixan Catégories d’Évènement: Alixan

Drôme Masterclass French Tech Central avec l’INPI Le Moulin Digital / lieu totem French Tech in the Alps Valence-Romans Alixan, 7 novembre 2023, Alixan. Masterclass French Tech Central avec l’INPI Mardi 7 novembre, 10h00 Le Moulin Digital / lieu totem French Tech in the Alps Valence-Romans Entrée libre sur inscription. Masterclass French Tech Central : Stratégies de propriété intellectuelle pour votre startup

Votre innovation mérite forcément d’être connue… mais pas d’être copiée !

Rencontrez un expert du droit en propriété intellectuelle et posez-lui vos questions : apprenez comment protéger votre innovation et les avantages collatéraux à le faire.

Le speaker :

Yannick BRUSSETTI, Chargé d’affaires-juriste à l’INPI.

Une masterclass animée par Isabelle ROBERT, Référente French Tech Central au Moulin Digital à Valence. Le Moulin Digital / lieu totem French Tech in the Alps Valence-Romans 8 avenue de la gare, alixan Alixan 26320 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes 04 75 83 50 58 http://lemoulindigital.fr/ https://www.facebook.com/lemoulindigital26/;https://twitter.com/lemoulindigital;https://www.instagram.com/lemoulindigital_/;https://www.linkedin.com/company/le-moulin-digital/;https://www.tiktok.com/@lemoulindigital [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://Masterclass-INPI-7nov23.eventbrite.fr/?aff=OA »}] [{« link »: « https://lafrenchtech.com/fr/la-france-aide-les-startup/french-tech-services-publics/ »}, {« link »: « https://www.inpi.fr »}] 2ème étage Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-07T10:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-07T11:30:00+01:00

2023-11-07T10:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-07T11:30:00+01:00 startup innovation Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Alixan, Drôme Autres Lieu Le Moulin Digital / lieu totem French Tech in the Alps Valence-Romans Adresse 8 avenue de la gare, alixan Ville Alixan Departement Drôme Lieu Ville Le Moulin Digital / lieu totem French Tech in the Alps Valence-Romans Alixan latitude longitude 44.987567;4.975111

Le Moulin Digital / lieu totem French Tech in the Alps Valence-Romans Alixan Drôme https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/alixan/