Atelier d’architecture Le Moulin de Radray Loisail, 20 juillet 2023, Loisail.

Loisail,Orne

Atelier d’architecture « Habiter en conscience » son lieu de vie. Ne pas hésiter à apporter un plan ou un croquis de sa maison afin de trouver les clés pour habiter sa maison autrement et y vivre en harmonie.

Temps d’échange à la fin de l’atelier avec thé et tisane.

Le 20 Juillet 2023 de 19h à 20h30. Tarif : 15€..

Le Moulin de Radray

Loisail 61400 Orne Normandie



Architectural workshop « Living consciously » in your own home. Don’t hesitate to bring a plan or a sketch of your home, to find the keys to living differently and in harmony.

Tea and herbal tea at the end of the workshop.

July 20, 2023 from 7pm to 8:30pm. Price: 15?

Taller de arquitectura « Vivir conscientemente » en tu propia casa. No dudes en traer un plano o boceto de tu casa para encontrar las claves para vivir de otra manera y vivir en armonía.

Té y tisana al final del taller.

20 de julio de 2023 de 19.00 a 20.30 h. Precio: 15 euros.

Architektur-Workshop « Bewusst wohnen » an seinem Lebensort. Zögern Sie nicht, einen Plan oder eine Skizze Ihres Hauses mitzubringen, um die Schlüssel zu finden, um Ihr Haus anders zu bewohnen und dort in Harmonie zu leben.

Zeit zum Austausch am Ende des Workshops mit Tee und Kräutertee.

Am 20. Juli 2023 von 19 Uhr bis 20.30 Uhr. Preis: 15?

Mise à jour le 2023-07-10 par Normandie Tourisme / Orne Tourisme