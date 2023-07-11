Olivier Faivre – Randos Haut-Jura VTT Le Moulin Chappez Grande-Rivière Château, 12 juillet 2023, Grande-Rivière Château.

Grande-Rivière Château,Jura

Accompagnateur en montagne, guide moniteur VTT (diplômé). Haut-Jurassien Je saurai vous faire découvrir les secrets et l’authenticité de ce territoire.

Le Moulin Chappez

Grande-Rivière Château 39150 Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté



Mountain leader, mountain bike guide and instructor (certified). I will make you discover the secrets and the authenticity of this territory

Guía de montaña, guía e instructor de bicicleta de montaña (titulado). Te ayudaré a descubrir los secretos y la autenticidad de este territorio

Bergbegleiter, Führer und Mountainbike-Lehrer (diplomiert). Haut-Jurassien Ich werde Ihnen die Geheimnisse und die Authentizität dieser Gegend näher bringen

