Chante grenouille – Sur réservation (Gratuit) Le Montaut Carcans, 23 mars 2024 17:30, Carcans.

Carcans,Gironde

Dans le cadre de l’opération « fréquence grenouille », nous irons découvrir les amphibiens du marais. En mars, crapauds, grenouilles, rainettes chantent de leur plus belle voix pour la saison des amours.

Les informations pratiques :

Chaussures fermées et lotion anti-moustique obligatoires.

Recommandations : vêtements adaptés aux conditions météo, eau en quantité suffisante (1.5L) et jumelles

Déconseillé aux Personnes à Mobilité Réduite, aux poussettes et aux enfants en bas âge

Chiens interdits pendant les visites guidées (même tenus en laisse) mais tolérés lors des visites libres

Sur réservation uniquement dans vos accueils touristiques..

2024-03-23 fin : 2024-03-23 20:30:00. .

Le Montaut

Carcans 33121 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



As part of the « frog frequency » operation, we will discover the amphibians of the marsh. In March, toads, frogs and tree frogs sing with their best voices for the mating season.

Practical information:

Closed shoes and anti-mosquito lotion mandatory

Recommendations : clothes adapted to the weather conditions, sufficient water (1.5L) and binoculars

Not recommended for people with reduced mobility, strollers and small children

Dogs are not allowed during guided tours (even on a leash) but are tolerated during free visits

By reservation only in your tourist offices.

En el marco de la operación « frecuencia de ranas », descubriremos los anfibios de la marisma. En marzo, sapos, ranas y ranas arborícolas cantarán a pleno pulmón en la época de celo.

Información práctica:

Es obligatorio llevar calzado cerrado y repelente de mosquitos.

Se recomienda llevar ropa adecuada para la intemperie, abundante agua (1,5 litros) y prismáticos

No recomendado para personas con movilidad reducida, carritos de bebé o niños pequeños

No se admiten perros en las visitas guiadas (ni siquiera con correa), pero sí en las autoguiadas

Sólo con reserva previa en su centro de información turística.

Im Rahmen der Aktion « Froschfrequenz » werden wir die Amphibien im Sumpfgebiet entdecken. Im März singen Kröten, Frösche und Laubfrösche mit ihren schönsten Stimmen, um die Paarungszeit einzuleiten.

Praktische Informationen:

Geschlossene Schuhe und Mückenschutzlotion sind obligatorisch.

Empfehlungen: Dem Wetter angepasste Kleidung, ausreichend Wasser (1,5L) und Fernglas

Nicht empfohlen für Personen mit eingeschränkter Mobilität, Kinderwagen und Kleinkinder

Hunde sind während der Führungen verboten (auch an der Leine), werden aber bei freien Besichtigungen geduldet

Nur mit Reservierung in Ihren Touristeninformationen.

Mise à jour le 2023-12-02 par OT Médoc Atlantique