Traversée spirituelle et musicale Le Mont-Saint-Michel, 13 octobre 2023, Le Mont-Saint-Michel.

Le Mont-Saint-Michel,Manche

Traversée spirituelle et musicale de la baie avec le mensuel « Prions en église ».

Le chant du ciel, traversée éternelle.

Avec un personne de la rédaction et un ensemble musical.

Fouler le sable de ses pieds nus, écouter la musique et le vent, partager le plaisir et la spiritualité d’une traversée de la baie, tel un Miquelot qui arrive au Mont-Saint-Michel.

Départ du parking des autocars au Mont-Saint-Michel, trajet en car jusqu’à Genêts, retour au Mont-Saint-Michel.

Durée : 4h.

Groupe de 60 personnes maximum.

Les instructions précises concernant le lieu de rendez-vous vous seront envoyées par mail.

Billetterie dans les Bureaux d’Information Touristique de l’Office de Tourisme Mont Saint-Michel – Normandie..

Le Mont-Saint-Michel 50170 Manche Normandie



Spiritual and musical crossing of the bay with the monthly « Prions en église ».

The song of heaven, eternal crossing.

With a member of the editorial staff and a musical ensemble.

To tread the sand with bare feet, to listen to the music and the wind, to share the pleasure and the spirituality of a crossing of the bay, like a Miquelot who arrives at Mont-Saint-Michel.

Departure from the coach park at Mont-Saint-Michel, coach ride to Genêts, return to Mont-Saint-Michel.

Duration : 4 hours.

Group of 60 people maximum.

Precise instructions concerning the meeting place will be sent to you by e-mail.

Ticketing in the Tourist Information Offices of the Tourist Office Mont Saint-Michel – Normandy.

Un recorrido espiritual y musical por la bahía con los « Prions en église » mensuales.

Le chant du ciel, traversée éternelle.

Con un miembro de la redacción y un conjunto musical.

Pisar la arena con los pies descalzos, escuchar la música y el viento, compartir el placer y la espiritualidad de atravesar la bahía, como un Miquelot que llega al Mont-Saint-Michel.

Salida desde el aparcamiento de autocares del Mont-Saint-Michel, trayecto en autocar hasta Genêts, regreso al Mont-Saint-Michel.

Duración: 4 horas.

Grupo máximo: 60 personas.

Se le enviarán instrucciones precisas sobre el punto de encuentro por correo electrónico.

Billetes disponibles en las oficinas de información turística del Mont Saint-Michel – Oficina de Turismo de Normandía.

Spirituelle und musikalische Überquerung der Bucht mit der Monatszeitschrift « Prions en église » (In der Kirche beten).

Der Gesang des Himmels, ewige Überfahrt.

Mit einer Person aus der Redaktion und einem Musikensemble.

Mit den nackten Füßen den Sand betreten, der Musik und dem Wind lauschen, das Vergnügen und die Spiritualität einer Überquerung der Bucht teilen, wie ein Miquelot, der am Mont-Saint-Michel ankommt.

Abfahrt vom Busparkplatz in Mont-Saint-Michel, Busfahrt bis Genêts, Rückkehr nach Mont-Saint-Michel.

Dauer: 4 Stunden.

Gruppe von höchstens 60 Personen.

Die genauen Anweisungen zum Treffpunkt werden Ihnen per E-Mail zugesandt.

Kartenverkauf in den Touristeninformationsbüros des Office de Tourisme Mont Saint-Michel – Normandie.

