Histoire(s) de Chapelle(s) – Mont Dore Le Mont-Dore, 18 novembre 2023, Le Mont-Dore.

Le Mont-Dore,Nouvelle-Calédonie

Avec Sud Tourisme vivez une expérience unique en alliant l’histoire et l’artisanat. Explorez l’histoire du Mont Dore à travers ses chapelles et terminez en beauté avec un atelier reliure, où vous créez votre propre œuvre d’art..

2023-11-18 08:00:00 fin : 2023-11-18 12:00:00. XPF.

Le Mont-Dore 98809 Nouvelle-Calédonie Collectivités d’outre-mer



Sud Tourisme offers a unique experience combining history and craftsmanship. Explore the history of Le Mont Dore through its chapels, and finish on a high note with a bookbinding workshop, where you create your own work of art.

Sud Tourisme ofrece una experiencia única que combina historia y artesanía. Explore la historia de Le Mont Dore a través de sus capillas y termine con estilo en un taller de encuadernación, donde creará su propia obra de arte.

Mit Sud Tourisme machen Sie eine einzigartige Erfahrung, indem Sie Geschichte und Handwerk miteinander verbinden. Erkunden Sie die Geschichte des Mont Dore anhand seiner Kapellen und schließen Sie mit einem Buchbinderei-Workshop ab, bei dem Sie Ihr eigenes Kunstwerk herstellen können.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-30 par Sud Tourisme Nouvelle-Calédonie