CLEMENT MATRAT / ÜM Le Molotov Marseille, 22 février 2024, Marseille.

CLEMENT MATRAT / ÜM Jeudi 22 février 2024, 20h00 Le Molotov 7,99€

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-02-22T20:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-22T23:00:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-02-22T20:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-22T23:00:00+01:00

CLÉMENT MATRAT présent Ofelia LIVE : À travers ce live, Clément souhaite emprunter une direction artistique similaire à celle utilisée pour la création de l’album, c’est-à-dire alterner entre des ambiances cinématographiques, visuels et des instants plus rythmique et plus sombres agrémentées de basses profondes aux influences techno/industrial. Par conséquent, le live alterne entre des passages suspendus, à travers des mélodies jouées au piano, et des synthés agressifs montant constamment en pression. En parallèle, des mélodies purement influencées du jazz, ainsi que des samples vocaux hip-hop viennent enrichir la prestation et servent de rappel aux origines musicales de Clément.

ÜM : Le producteur montpelliérain, créateur des hits Mia Mia, Take My Way et bien d’autres encore, ÜM se chargera de la première partie du concert.

LINE-UP :

CLÉMENT MATRAT :

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCD1LNtJJfz2yaokXiNqwiNw

ÜM : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwBv3MZ3NvJ82QPeyZ5ZaOA

_____________________________________________________________

