HYPERACTIVITY MUSIC – LABEL NIGHT X RELEASE PARTY Samedi 25 novembre, 21h00 Le Molotov 10,99 / 12,99€

• LABEL NIGHT x RELEASE PARTY •

Le label Drum&bass Marseillais « Hyperactivity Music » revient au Molotov ! GROS LINE UP pour cette nouvelle saison 2023 / 2024 !

Regroupant une quarantaine d’artistes de la scène Jungle / Drum&bass des 4 coins de la planète et comptant déjà 75 releases, Hyperactivity Music a rapidement gagné le support d’artistes majeurs de la scène D&B comme : Noisia, Dj Marky, John B, Dillinja, LTJ Bukem, Zero T, Aphrodite et bien plus encore…

FULL LINE UP =

► ZERO T – UK

(The North Quarter, CIA, Sofa Sound, Metalheadz)

www.soundcloud.com/zerot

► MINOR FORMS – UK

(Sofa Sound, Overview, CIA)

www.soundcloud.com/minorformsuk

► SPEAKER LOUIS – UK

(Hyperactivity Music, ProGram, Jungle Cakes)

www.soundcloud.com/speakerlouis

► BRK – FR

(Hyperactivity Music)

www.soundcloud.com/brk-music

► SANA – FR

(Ola Radio, Moonsquad)

www.soundcloud.com/sanaanz

_____________________________________________________________

Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive

→ https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-25T21:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-26T02:00:00+01:00

