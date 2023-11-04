Psymind Booking Party Le Molotov Marseille, 4 novembre 2023, Marseille.

Psymind Booking Party Samedi 4 novembre, 20h30 Le Molotov 5€ sur place

Psymind Booking a l’honneur de vous convier à son apéro psychédélique en rassemblant ses artistes locaux !

Ces derniers auront le plaisir de vous faire groover le temps d’une soirée sur la mythique scène du Molotov !

► AKHABA (Psymind Booking)

Dj set Forest

♪ https://soundcloud.com/akhaba

► NEUTRONIC (Psymind Booking)

Dj set Fullon-Psy

♪ https://soundcloud.com/neutronicpsymind

► M.N.G (Psymind Booking)

Dj set Psyprog to Fullon

♪ https://soundcloud.com/misterniceguy

► Deco par SURAJA PROJECT

►21H00-01H45

►PAF : 5 euros

Pas de prévente, uniquement sur place !

Attention capacité du lieu limitée !

► Soirée safe et bienveillante :

Veillez les un.e.s sur les autres, nous sommes tou.te.s acteur.ice.s du bon déroulement de l’évènement.

N’hésitez pas à vous rendre à l’entrée pour tout problème, le staff sera à votre écoute.

_____________________________________________________________

Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive

→ https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-04T20:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-05T02:00:00+01:00

