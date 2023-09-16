PSY APÉRO #15 BY LEVEL UP Le Molotov Marseille, 16 septembre 2023, Marseille.

PSY APÉRO #15 BY LEVEL UP Samedi 16 septembre, 20h30 Le Molotov 3 / 5€

Petit échauffement avant LEVEL UP FESTIVAL 2023 le 6/7/8 Octobre 2023 !

Le prochain décollage intergalactique aura lieu le 16 Septembre 2023 au bar le Molotov.

▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

PSYTRANCE / PSYCHE / FOREST / HITECH

▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

►► GENDER FLUID (LEVEL UP / UNIVERSITEK)

DJ SET FOREST

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/gender_fluid

►► RASOHM (LEVEL UP / TANTRA MUSIC)

DJ Set Forest

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/idawa-rasohm

►► REGULUS VS SYNESTHESIA AKA « FRACTAL DEGLINGOS » (LEVEL UP)

DJ Set Hitech

Soundcloud Regulus: https://soundcloud.com/alexandre-chouvin

Soundcloud Synesthesia: https://soundcloud.com/user-787191275

▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

► 20H30-01H45

✓ Déco Level UP

✓ Petit PAF

✓ Bar

✓ Sortie Libre

TICKETS SUR PLACE SEULEMENT:

► 5€ pour les non adhérents.

► 3€ pour les adhérents à l’association Level UP

(sur présentation de la Carte de membre).

_____________________________________________________________

