AFFENPINSHERS + AURORE + MOONBALL Le Molotov, 29 décembre 2022, Marseille.

Prix libre

The Affenpinscher is an angry, little ugly dog that makes a lot of noise. Even though it can be "fearless out of all proportion to his size", it isn't particularly harmful or dangerous. It is a manifestation of violence driven by modernized hippie values. 

While the world is torn and inflamed, the water is getting rarer, diseases are terrorizing and men are fooling themselves, Affenpinshers calls to resist social decline and emits sounds full of rage to seek another survival, animal, instinctive reaction. Affenpinshers exists to plunder the oppressors.

We're a small and fearless 3 piece hardcore band that makes a lot of noise.



Entre deux fêtes et à l’occasion de la fin de leur résidence au pays provençal, Affenpinshers vous propose un concert crash-test accompagné d’Aurore, en finalisation d’album, et de Moonball, qui feront leur premier show test.

Vous serez invités à nous exprimer vos joies et amertumes autour de ces formes en cours de travail.

*Apana = énergie descendante dans la colonne vertébrale astrale qui incite les poumons à respirer et permet l’élimination des toxines du corps et l’éloignement des mauvais esprits

AURORE – Post-Hardcore Marseille

MOONBALL – Rock-Alternatif-Grunge Marseille

