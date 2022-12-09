Soirée East Africa Rise Up Le Molotov, 9 décembre 2022, Marseille.

Soirée East Africa Rise Up Vendredi 9 décembre, 21h00 Le Molotov

6€

Le Molotov 3, place Paul Cezanne, 13006 Marseille Marseille 6e Arrondissement Marseille 13006 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« data »: {« author »: « East Africa Rise Up », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Teaser of the HipHop Asili Festival 2022 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.nnFR // Le festival HipHop Asili est un projet franco-tanzanien fruit de 15 anneu0301es d’eu0301changes entre la France et la Tanzanie avec des artistes qui se retrouvent autour de la culture Hip-Hop. Le Festival HipHop Asili se tient annuellement fin juin au0300 Dar Es Salaam en Tanzanie. Il est neu0301 en 2021 d’une volontu00e9 commune de mettre au0300 l’honneur les meilleurs talents tanzaniens et d’Afrique de l’Est dans les diffeu0301rentes disciplines de cette culture : MCing, DJing, Breaking, Grafitti, Beatboxing. Ils sont seu0301lectionneu0301s via plusieurs compeu0301titions reu0301gionales avec un objectif de professionnalisation via des ateliers theu0301matiques.nnSoutenez cette du00e9marche d’u00e9change culturel Hip-Hop organisu00e9 par l’association WePresent: nhttps://www.leetchi.com/c/festival-hiphop-asili-tanzaniennENG // The HipHop Asili festival is a Franco-Tanzanian project resulting from 15 years of exchanges between France and Tanzania with artists who collaborate through Hip-Hop culture. The HipHop Asili Festival is held annually at the end of June in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania. It was born in 2021 from a common desire to highlight the best Tanzanian and East African talents in the different elements of Hip-Hop: MCing, DJing, Breaking, Grafitti, Beatboxing. They are selected via regional competitions and invited to participate in a professionalization program with thematic workshops.nnSupport the project:nhttps://www.leetchi.com/c/festival-hiphop-asili-tanzaniennnThank you to all HipHop Asili sponsors and partners !nn- WePresent Tanzania // Okoa Mtaa Foundationn- Association Attitude // Street Off // Hip Hop Evolution // Battle Of The Yearn- Alliances Francu0327aises de Dar es Salaam et d’Arushan- Ambassade de France en TanzaniennnFollow HipHop Asili Festival : https://www.instagram.com/hiphopasilifestival/ », « type »: « video », « title »: « HipHop Asili Festival Documentary Teaser », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/-4nkZBBqufA/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4nkZBBqufA », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwfih_4ZLkvaFhnVnXrXhLQ », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4nkZBBqufA

https://www.leetchi.com/c/festival-hiphop-asili-tanzanie

VENDREDI 09 DÉCEMBRE 2022

PAF : 6€ – Start : 21h

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-12-09T21:00:00+01:00

2022-12-10T01:00:00+01:00

