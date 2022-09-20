LE MOLOCO – ACID ARAB (LIVE) + MANSFIELD.TYA + CANNIBALE, 20 septembre 2022, .

LE MOLOCO – ACID ARAB (LIVE) + MANSFIELD.TYA + CANNIBALE
 
2022-09-20 20:00:00 – 2022-09-20

22 EUR   Un plateau d’exception pour ouvrir ce week end de concerts pour les 10 ans du Moloco !

+33 3 81 30 78 30 https://www.lemoloco.com/agenda/acid-arab-live-mansfield-tya-cannibale/

Un plateau d’exception pour ouvrir ce week end de concerts pour les 10 ans du Moloco !

dernière mise à jour : 2022-06-22 par