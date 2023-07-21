Les randonnées du vendredi 2023 Moulin de Marcy, 21 juillet 2023, Le Molay-Littry.

Encadrées par Eric, notre animateur Nature, découvrez le charme patrimonial et historique des communes d’Isigny-Omaha Intercom lors des randonnées conviviales ( 2 parcours matérialisés : 1 d’environ 8km, l’autre d’environ 5km ). Parcours gratuit non commenté.

Sans réservation..

2023-07-21 à 20:00:00 ; fin : 2023-07-21 22:30:00. .

Moulin de Marcy

Le Molay-Littry 14330 Calvados Normandie



Supervised by Eric, our nature guide, discover the historical and patrimonial charm of the Isigny-Omaha Intercom communes during friendly hikes (2 marked routes: 1 of about 8km, the other of about 5km). Free route without commentary

No reservation required.

Supervisado por Eric, nuestro guía de naturaleza, descubra el patrimonio y el encanto histórico de los municipios de Isigny-Omaha Intercom durante agradables paseos (2 rutas señalizadas: 1 de unos 8 km, la otra de unos 5 km). Recorrido libre sin comentarios.

No es necesario reservar.

Entdecken Sie unter der Leitung von Eric, unserem Naturvermittler, den patrimonialen und historischen Charme der Gemeinden von Isigny-Omaha Intercom auf geselligen Wanderungen (2 markierte Strecken: eine von ca. 8 km, die andere von ca. 5 km). Kostenlose, unkommentierte Strecke.

Ohne Reservierung.

