Aephanemer – Children of Bordeaux – Solventis Le Metronum, 13 janvier 2023, Toulouse.

Aephanemer – Children of Bordeaux – Solventis Vendredi 13 janvier 2023, 19h30 Le Metronum

Date unique d’Aephanemer à Toulouse en 2023, accompagné par Children of Bordeaux (reprises de Children of Bodom) et Solventis !

https://youtu.be/OaeT1RU5ViQ Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/Aephanemer Children of Bordeaux – Death Metal Mélodique – Bordeaux Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/childrenofbordeaux.coverband Solventis – Solar Folk – Toulouse

Clip : https://youtu.be/l3-MK7wCfm4 Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/solventis ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ Ouverture des portes 19h30

10€ en prévente – 12€ au guichet – gratuit pour les moins de 12 ans Le Metronum

2 Rond-Point Madame de Mondonville

31200 Toulouse

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-01-13T19:30:00+01:00

2023-01-13T23:00:00+01:00

