SOIRÉE ANNÉES 80 – LA CHAMPIGNOLE Le Ménestrel Banassac-Canilhac, 24 novembre 2023, Banassac-Canilhac.

Banassac-Canilhac,Lozère

Soirée années 80 au Ménestrel de 23h30 à 4h avec DJ Labz ! Au profit de l’association de la Champignôle pour le 4L Trophy 2024 .

Entrée 5€ , venez nombreux !….

2023-11-24 fin : 2023-11-24 04:00:00. EUR.

Le Ménestrel

Banassac-Canilhac 48500 Lozère Occitanie



80s party at Le Ménestrel from 11.30pm to 4am with DJ Labz! To benefit the Champignôle association for the 4L Trophy 2024.

Admission 5? come one, come all!

¡Fiesta de los 80 en Le Ménestrel de 23:30 a 04:00 con DJ Labz! A beneficio de la asociación Champignôle para el Trofeo 4L 2024.

¿Admisión 5? ¡Venga uno, vengan todos!

80er-Jahre-Abend im Ménestrel von 23.30 bis 4 Uhr mit DJ Labz! Zugunsten der Association de la Champignôle für die 4L Trophy 2024.

Eintritt 5? , kommen Sie zahlreich!

