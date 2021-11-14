Saint-Auban-sur-l'Ouvèze Saint-Auban-sur-l'Ouvèze Drôme, Saint-Auban-sur-l'Ouvèze Le mendiant et l’antilope Saint-Auban-sur-l’Ouvèze Saint-Auban-sur-l'Ouvèze Catégories d’évènement: Drôme

Saint-Auban-sur-l'Ouvèze

Le mendiant et l’antilope Saint-Auban-sur-l’Ouvèze, 14 novembre 2021, Saint-Auban-sur-l'Ouvèze. Le mendiant et l’antilope 2021-11-14 16:00:00 16:00:00 – 2021-11-14 17:00:00 17:00:00

Saint-Auban-sur-l’Ouvèze Drôme Saint-Auban-sur-l’Ouvèze EUR A partir d’un conte traditionnel collecté à Zanzibar, Paule Latorre construit un texte poétique et musical où se croisent antilope, mendiant, sultan, vieille servante, prince-serpent… dernière mise à jour : 2021-10-21 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Drôme, Saint-Auban-sur-l'Ouvèze Autres Lieu Saint-Auban-sur-l'Ouvèze Adresse Ville Saint-Auban-sur-l'Ouvèze lieuville 44.28865#5.4165