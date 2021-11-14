Le mendiant et l’antilope Saint-Auban-sur-l’Ouvèze Saint-Auban-sur-l'Ouvèze
Saint-Auban-sur-l’Ouvèze Drôme Saint-Auban-sur-l’Ouvèze
A partir d’un conte traditionnel collecté à Zanzibar, Paule Latorre construit un texte poétique et musical où se croisent antilope, mendiant, sultan, vieille servante, prince-serpent…
