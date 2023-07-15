RONDE DES VINS LE MAS LAVAYRE Le Bosc
Le Bosc,Hérault
Dégustation de vins locaux en compagnie de la Pena Septimania. Restauration sur place..
2023-07-15 19:30:00 fin : 2023-07-16 01:00:00. .
LE MAS LAVAYRE
Le Bosc 34700 Hérault Occitanie
Local wine tasting with Pena Septimania. Catering on site.
Degustación de vinos locales con la Peña Septimania. Catering in situ.
Verkostung lokaler Weine in Begleitung der Pena Septimania. Verpflegung vor Ort.
