RONDE DES VINS LE MAS LAVAYRE Le Bosc

Le Bosc RONDE DES VINS LE MAS LAVAYRE Le Bosc, 15 juillet 2023, Le Bosc. Le Bosc,Hérault Dégustation de vins locaux en compagnie de la Pena Septimania. Restauration sur place..

2023-07-15 19:30:00 fin : 2023-07-16 01:00:00. .

LE MAS LAVAYRE

Le Bosc 34700 Hérault Occitanie



Local wine tasting with Pena Septimania. Catering on site. Degustación de vinos locales con la Peña Septimania. Catering in situ. Verkostung lokaler Weine in Begleitung der Pena Septimania. Verpflegung vor Ort.

