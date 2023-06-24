BELLES PLACES 6 boulevard Winston Churchill, 24 juin 2023, Le Mans.

Belles places invite à une conversation intime et physique, empreinte des cultures caribéennes, et menée tambour battant par quatre artistes féminines. Un spectacle du festival Le Mans fait son cirque..

2023-06-24 à ; fin : 2023-06-24 . EUR.

6 boulevard Winston Churchill La Cité du Cirque

Le Mans 72100 Sarthe Pays de la Loire



Belles places invites to an intimate and physical conversation, marked by Caribbean cultures, and led by four female artists. A show of the festival Le Mans fait son cirque.

Belles places le invita a una conversación íntima y física, impregnada de las culturas caribeñas y protagonizada por cuatro artistas femeninas. Un espectáculo del festival Le Mans fait son cirque.

Belles places lädt zu einem intimen und körperlichen Gespräch ein, das von den karibischen Kulturen geprägt ist und von vier weiblichen Artistinnen trommelnd geführt wird. Eine Aufführung des Festivals Le Mans fait son cirque.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-09 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire