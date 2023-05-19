QUESTIONS DE GENRE : MATERNITÉ, ET APRÈS ? 6 boulevard Winston Churchill, 19 mai 2023, .

Avec la sociologue Angélina Etiemble enseignante-chercheuse à Le Mans Université. Avant le spectacle Ex Ovo. Dans le cadre du temps fort En mai fais ce qu’il te plaît – Le genre en questions du 4 au 26 mai 2023. En partenariat avec l’Université du Mans.

2023-05-19 à ; fin : 2023-05-19 . .

6 boulevard Winston Churchill Le Plongeoir – Cité du Cirque

Le Mans 72100 Sarthe Pays de la Loire



With the sociologist Angélina Etiemble, teacher-researcher at Le Mans University. Before the show Ex Ovo. Within the framework of the event En mai fais ce qu?il te plaît ? The gender in questions from May 4 to 26, 2023. In partnership with the University of Le Mans

Con la socióloga Angélina Etiemble, profesora-investigadora en la Universidad de Le Mans. Antes del espectáculo Ex Ovo. En el marco de la exposición En mai fais ce qu?il te plaît? El género en cuestión, del 4 al 26 de mayo de 2023. En colaboración con la Universidad de Le Mans

Mit der Soziologin Angélina Etiemble, Lehrerin und Forscherin an der Universität Le Mans. Vor der Aufführung von Ex Ovo. Im Rahmen des Schwerpunkts En mai fais ce qu’il te plaît ? Das Geschlecht in Frage gestellt vom 4. bis 26. Mai 2023. In Partnerschaft mit der Universität Le Mans

Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire